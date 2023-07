Jawan Prevue is out, and boy, it has left the fans stunned and amazed with Shah Rukh Khan's bold and bald appearance. This is the 2.0 version of King Khan, and you cannot get over his villain avatar this time. Kyunki jab SRK villain banta hai toh koi hero bhi nahi tik sakta. The highly anticipated prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, Jawan has taken the internet by storm, upon its release today. Jawan, promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society. Also Read - Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan unmasked in an intense fierce look; promises an adrenaline rush

Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?

#JawanPrevue Out Now!

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. https://t.co/6uL1EsSpBw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2023

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of Jawan. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s AI-generated look by fan creates stir on social media, ahead of prevue release

The prevue begins with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before. Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track " Beqarar Karke" the film promises to be full of surprises. Also Read - Dunki: Has Shah Rukh Khan film with Rajkumar Hirani already fetched Rs 155 crore? Here's what we know

Trending Now

There hasn't been a better bollywood movie trailer than Pathaan in the last 5-6 years..

but now i must accept #JawanPrevue trailer surpassed pathaan trailer by 10 times ? 10/10 trailer pic.twitter.com/AuT7alKgSa — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) July 10, 2023

#JawanPrevue is the bestest teaser ever i watched ?? No other word can describe it! The stunts, the dilouge, bgm, it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness srk voice + bgm ?

A TSUNAMI at the box office loading ? B L O C K B U S T E R ⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/ncFOWDmFvs — ???? ???? (@yaga_18) July 10, 2023

#JawanPrevue - shouting from day 1 that Jawan will be bigger than Pathan

But this time Atlee will destroy indian cinema With #ShahRukhKhan

Jab Mein Villain Banta hu na...To log Janmo tak Yaad Rakhte hai?

Maaaaaaaaaaaaassssss nahi box office Khalaaas pic.twitter.com/sFiS26BLY8 — Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) July 10, 2023

look at his walk, that dialogur in his menacing voice and then that look.. GOOSEBUMPS! #JawanPrevue pic.twitter.com/pISfsETWs3 — ح (@hmmbly) July 10, 2023

COMMERCIAL CINEMA AT ITS BEST !!! Another Boxoffice Tsunami on September 7th.#JawanPrevue pic.twitter.com/uKD37945Ca — Saddy (@king_sadashiva) July 10, 2023

Jawan is one of the most anticipated and ambitious films, produced at a never seen before scale for an Indian film, it is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industries from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh Khan starting from, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true PAN India film. The prevue leaves you excited, and the fans of the superstar are hailing it as another blockbuster.