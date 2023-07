Jawan is one of the most awaited movie of the year. Post the blockbuster of Pathaan all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan’s next film. The superstar’s film after a 4 years sabbatical broke several records on the box office. Now fans are expecting same from the highly anticipated upcoming movie. Ahead of the scheduled release of 7th September 2023, the makers have dropped prevue of the movie. This gives a sneak peek of what the audience can expect in the movie. Jawan prevue shares short scenes from the film that hint at the cast, look, plot and story. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s AI-generated look by fan creates stir on social media, ahead of prevue release

Jawan prevue promises an adrenaline rush leaving fans in a frenzy. It has fueled the excitement among the cinephiles and moviegoers. It also promises a cinematic experience with Shah Rukh Khan's intense, fierce look and high octane action with extravagant visual effect. The background score and the music is gripping that will keep the audience hooked throughout. The prevue unmasked Shah Rukh Khan in intense action look. The film offers SRK's stardom and Atlee's creative vision.

Watch Jawan prevue

Talking about Jawan, the film is about a man who is driven by a personal feud to fix wrongs in society to complete a promise he made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who's caused extreme suffering to many, according to the synopsis. Shah Rukh Khan is alleged to play a double role of father and son. Jawan shows SRK in a full-fledged action movie role as being a hero he turns a villain to beat the enemies. The movie is expected to be mega blockbuster at the box office.

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the action thriller. The movie directed by Atlee Kumar is made at a budget of Rs 220 crore. It has been produced by SRK’s house production Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is set to release in theaters on 7th September 2023. The film will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.