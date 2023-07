Yesterday, we saw a gripping look of Shah Rukh Khan from the Jawan Prevue. Today, he has unfurled the first glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi. We can see the Tamil star staring at a camera donning sunglasses. He looks like the classic baddie. In the other look, he is in a leather jacket. As we know, Vijay Sethupathi has been brought on board by Shah Rukh Khan. It seems Vijay Sethupathi has been paid more than Rs 20 crores as fee for Jawan. He is a fan of King Khan like millions of others. The Tamil actor said that Shah Rukh Khan took care of him like a kid on the sets of the film. He said that he is very caring towards everyone, and one of the finest human beings. The other Tamil stars in Jawan are Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Also Read - Deepika Padukone rejected film with Salman Khan not once but 6 times

JAWAN PREVUE: REACTION ON VIJAY SETHUPATHI