Shah Rukh Khan has everyone's attention. The year started with a bang as King Khan marked his return to the theatres with Pathaan. The film crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark and became the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. And now, all the excitement is for his upcoming film Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's film which was supposed to release in the month of June has now been pushed to September. Rumours suggested that the makers need some time to work on the VFX of the film and that is why the change in the release date. Even though the film is pushed, the excitement around Jawan is intact and Shah Rukh Khan has resumed to his best promotional skill - AskSRK to keep up with the buzz. Also Read - Jawan release date out: Shah Rukh Khan ends all the confusion; Atlee directorial to hit theatres in September

After the announcement of Jawan's release date, Shah Rukh Khan conducted a quick AskSRK session with fans on Twitter. One of the questions was about the postponement of the film. A fan asked why Jawan has been delayed to which Shah Rukh Khan gave a clever answer. King Khan said, "Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences." He was also asked what was his kids , and AbRam Khan's reaction to the poster of Jawan. He replied saying that his youngest one thought that he looks like a Mummy. On the poster of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen with a lot of bandages over his face. Jokingly he also said that he faced too many mosquito bites while shooting in the Jungle for Jawan and that is why so many bandages on his face.

Shah Rukh Khan was also asked about his reaction on the postponement of the film and he said that he is a bit releaved as everyone was working tirelessly for the film. Now people can do their job with more ease.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweets below:

Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences….#Jawan #7thSeptember2023 https://t.co/6wdLx3JUC1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

Jawan also stars and Nayanthara in leading roles. Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that it was lovely working with both the stars. Jawan is now set to release on September 7, 2023. We can't wait.