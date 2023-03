After Shah Rukh Khan's box office hit, everyone is desperately waiting for his Jawan. The film directed by South director Atlee is among the most-awaited films of the year. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are going to play pivotal roles in the film. Recently, rumours had it that Pushpa star Allu Arjun has been approached by makers to play a special cameo in the film. It got all the fans super excited as it would be for the first time that Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a movie together. But here's some disappointing news. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor hooked to Allu Arjun's role from Pushpa; 'If I had gotten a character like this..'

Why did say no to 's Jawan?

As per the latest updates, Allu Arjun has rejected the role. A report in Pinkvilla states that Allu Arjun was given a narration of the film but due to his packed schedule, he had to say no. He is reportedly running on a choco block schedule as he is prepping hard for Pushpa: The Rule. The shooting for the same is underway and he has two major schedules to wrap up. The report also suggests that Allu Arjun took his time to think about his role in Jawan but it was difficult for him to choose the role over Pushpa. Well, this indeed is sad news for all those who wanted to see Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun together. Also Read - Taraka Ratna Last Rites: Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati and more attend funeral and pay respects to the actor [Watch Video]

All about Pushpa 2

After the great success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans are waiting with bated breath for the second instalment of the same. It stars in a pivotal role. The first part ended on Pushpa calling for a war with SP Bhawar Singh played by Fahadh. The part two will take on from here. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady who is in love with Pushpa. Also Read - Pushpa: The Rule sequel of Allu Arjun starrer emerges as the most awaited film in 2023; check complete list

There are several reports suggest that the first look of Pushpa 2 will be out on Allu Arjun's birthday which falls on April 8. The film will mostly won't release this year.