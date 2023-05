Shah Rukh Khan fans are all charged up. The superstar took a break from acting post the release of Zero that did not achieve much success, only to come back with a smashing Pathaan that broke every record at the box office. Pathaan's box office collection is proof that Shah Rukh Khan is here to stay for a very long time. Now, there is a lot of anticipation around his next film Jawan. Of late, rumours had it that the film's release has been postponed. It will not release in June as expected by fans. Well, the rumours are true. Shah Rukh Khan cleared all the confusion and announced the release date of Jawan. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's net worth is Rs 45–50 crore: here's everything about her to end your curiosity

Entertainment News: announces Jawan's release date

Taking to his social media accounts, Shah Rukh Khan shared a small teaser video of Jawan announcing its release date. The film helmed by Atlee and directed by is going to release on September 7, 2023. It was being speculated that the film will release in August and will clash with a few Bollywood films like Animal, Gadar 2 and more but that is not going to happen. Reports suggested that the team needed more time to polish the VFX of Jawan and that is why the delay in its release. But well, all the records have been set straight and now, it is confirmed that September 2023 belongs to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Check out the Jawan teaser shared by Shah Rukh Khan below:

Jawan is going to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film also stars , Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The teaser of the film indicates that Jawan is going to be high on action. With Pathaan, it has been proved that action genre works really well for Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan won't disappoint his fans at all.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki in his kitty. He will be sharing the screen space with and in this one. It is helmed by . There is no confirmation on the release date of Dunki as yet. Shah Rukh Khan is also going to be seen in 's film Tiger 3. He has a cameo in the film which will hit the theatres during Diwali this year. Without any doubts, one can say that the year 2023 is all about Shah Rukh Khan mania. We aren't complaining!