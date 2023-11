Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today, and the superstar dropped a special gift for all his fans: he has announced the Jawan release on OTT, and hold on, it's a release with an extension. Yes, the Dunki star took to his Instagram and shared a witty video of him being in a Jawan avatar and asked Netflix to release his film Jawan now on OTT, and this has left his fans enthralled. Jawan is on Netflix right now, and Shah Rukh Khan dropped it on his 58th birthday as a token of appreciation to his fans. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's special birthday gift from Aryan Khan, Suhana is something Dunki star will cherish for life

Nayanthara's role to be revised in Jawan on OTT release?

Jawan is a massive hit, and every individual in the film played their role with full sincerity, but fans of Lady superstar Nayanthara were mighty upset about her role being chopped in the film. In fact, even Shah Rukh Khan expressed his disappointment over it on his Twitter chat with fans, where he explained that Jawan was such a large film that, due to time strain, they couldn't show Narmada's beautiful journey of being a single mother along with a super cop. But it seems like now that Jawan is on OTT with an extended version, fans may witness Nayanthara in the film for a little while compared to the theatrical release. The film has been released with a 5-minute extension; the Jawan theatrical release was 2 hours 45 minutes, while on OTT it is 2 hours 50 minutes. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat; here is a glimpse of the crazy midnight celebrations of his 58th birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Jawan box office collection

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer was a massive blockbuster, earning 627 crore in India and becoming the highest-earning Hindi film in the industry. Jawan has been released on OTT in all languages, and what a great day to celebrate the superstar all over again. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Right now SRK is gearing up for Dunki that is slated to release in December. Also Read - REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan’s master plan to unveil Dunki teaser on his birthday with a huge surprise