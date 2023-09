Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is creating a lot of excitement among his fans, and they can't wait for it to release. Shah Rukh has been getting everyone excited by releasing catchy songs and an exciting trailer. The movie is set to be in theatres on September 7th, and people are talking about it a lot on social media. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan delivers career best performance in the Atlee film, action scenes are top notch? Check censor report

The Jawan Review

People have different opinions about the movie on social media. Some people are saying it's one of the best movies ever, while others are saying it's terrible. Even the famous KRK (Kamaal R. Khan) had something to say about the negative reviews. He made fun of the tweets that were spreading on Twitter.

One tweet, in particular, got a lot of attention. Someone claimed that he saw Jawan at the Censor Board office in Singapore and said it was like torture. The Twitter account named 'Bollywood Ki News' really bashed the movie, saying it's the worst movie of 2023. They compared it to South Indian movies with music that's hard to listen to for three hours and gave it only one star.

KRK took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kamal R. Khan, preferably called KRK, didn't ignore this criticism and took a dig at SRK's film by retweeting the tweet and asking if the movie was really that bad. He wrote, “Bro, Are you serious? I can understand that Atlee might have given it a South Indian style but in a bad way.” KRK was surprised by all the negativity. However, SRK fan clubs have been urging fans to not believe in these reviews since most of these are ‘fake’. We urge you too to take this banter on social media with a pinch of salt and wait until critics' reviews come out when the film finally releases tomorrow.

Checkout tweet;

Just now watched film #Gadar2 at Singapore, censor board office and its full time pain in the ass. It’s worst film of 2023. It looks like 90s film not 2023. We give 1* to this crap. — BollywoodKiNews (@BollywoodKiNews) August 10, 2023

Similarly, one other tweet claimed that the film is exhausting;

#OneWordReview...#Jawan: EXHAUSTING

Rating: ⭐️⭐️½

Fails to live up to its hype... Messy writing... Lethargic pace... Songs are mediocre... Exhausting second half... Unconvincing backstory... Only saving points are cinematography and some excellent action scenes #SRK #JawanReview pic.twitter.com/W5rnjFsIkt — गुरु गुलाब खतरी (@Damn_Burger) September 4, 2023

Jawan to screen on the world's largest screen

Even with the mixed reviews, Jawan is expected to do well on its opening day, as the film's advance booking has broken records for Hindi films. Many people have already booked their tickets in advance, even for the 6 a.m. show. Not only is Jawan going to be the first Hindi film to screen at the world's largest IMAX screen in Germany, but fans and critics are both curious to see how this highly anticipated movie will do when it finally comes out.