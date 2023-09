Films like Jawan are made once in a lifetime, and today everyone is hailing Shah Rukh Khan for making this entertainer that is breaking the shackles at the box office and is winning hearts. The most significant part of Jawan is how it gave importance to every single member of the cast, whether they had a small or a long part. They were treated equally. Ridhi Dogra, who was initially a little skeptical about playing Shah Rukh Khan's mother Kaveri Amma, due to the age gap and being a superstar fan since the age of 10, was 100 percent sure to be a part of the film and is only glad she said yes to it.

Ridhi Dogra speaks about why Atlee didn't give her the entire story of Jawan; here's why

BollywoodLife got up, close and personal with the beauty and spoke about her Jawan experience, where she happened to reveal that she wasn't given the entire script and only learned about the story while working on the film. "I didn't know the story because it was such a big film; they don't want to leak anything, and that's understandable, so I knew my part and knew how much I needed to know, and I discovered everything else on set."

'I knew Jawan would be a super hit,' says Ridhi Dogra who plays Kaveri Amma in the film

Ridhi even mentioned she was sure Atlee was making a blockbuster, "From the moment I was on set and I met everybody else and I saw how they were working, I knew Jawan would be a super hit. I would tell Atlee also that he was making a blockbuster, and he always had a cool reaction; he is fantastic."

Ridhi Dogra was floored seeing Deepika Padukone in Jawan