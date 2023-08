Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next, Jawan, an actioner with Atlee also starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and more. The movie has generated high buzz already. It is a Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie and naturally, there is a lot of excitement. After the success of Pathaan, the fans of the superstar are now eagerly waiting for the release of his next. The actor has been lying low on promotion, dropping posters and songs, among various assets. And now, he has begun the official countdown for Jawan. Anf fans have added to it, in full power. Also Read - Bipasha Basu to Priyanka Chopra: B Town parents who turned warriors for their kids to fight deadly medical conditions

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan adds to the hype

Jawan is one of the most anticipated upcoming new movies right now. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and his role is kinda mysterious one. The makers have released the Jawan prevue and a song in order to generate some buzz and excitement amongst fans. And now, Shah Rukh Khan has begun a countdown of 30 days before Jawan hits the silver screens. He has shared an ash gray poster of himself which has his bandaged look in the backdrop. While the bald look with black shade, holding a gun in his hand dominates the frame. "Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH?," the superstar writes in the caption, puts hashtags of 1 month to Jawan and adds that Jawan is releasing on 7th September 2023 worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Check out the new Jawan poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Jawan: Fans trend 'Jawan First Day First Show' with full power

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are going gaga. And as soon as their idol and star shared the poster of Jawan, they began a trend of their own. They have promised to watch Jawan, first day first show in cinemas. Yes, you read that right. Jawan First Day First Show is trending on Twitter right now with full power. It has gone viral in the entertainment news. Check out the tweets here:

" Jab main villen banta Hoon nah tab mere samne koi bhi Hero tik nahi shakta " READY Ah.. ?? ? SHAH RUKH KHAN as bald and the beast in monstrous JAWAN ❤️? #jawan in 30 DAYS...#1MonthToJawan #ShahRuhKhan#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #Jawan7September2023 pic.twitter.com/Lyzwr5ZQgD — iamAbhi (@iamAbhi52704467) August 7, 2023

DRESSME AI *STOPS* Generating Pictures coz of limit *EXCEED* Literally Me : ?#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #jawanmemes #JawanPrevue pic.twitter.com/ZFB3eLjPow — Dressme AI - Your Virtual Stylist (@Dressme_AI) August 7, 2023

Jawan movie deets

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone and more key roles. Atlee has directed the movie which is his maiden Hindi venture. Jawan is bankrolled by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.