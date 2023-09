Shah Rukh Khan has brought the massiest movie of the year, Jawan and everyone is enjoying it in theatres and how! The new movie by Atlee was released a week ago and is fast approaching the Rs 400 crore mark. Filled with adrenaline-pumping action scenes, stylized characters and dialogue baazi, Jawan is being celebrated all across the globe. Talking about the dialogue baazi in the new movie, the SRK, Nayanthara starrer did not have the Baap-beta dialogue in it first. The writer of Jawan, Sumit Arora, has made a shocking and interesting claim. Also Read - Jawan: Allu Arjun is impressed by Shah Rukh Khan garu's 'massiest avatar ever' charming the whole India; SRKians thank the Pushpa 2 star

Shah Rukh Khan's Baap-beta dialogue wasn't in the script

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, Baap se baat kar,' the dialogue reverberated in the ears of fans when they heard it first from Shah Rukh Khan in the Jawan trailer. Sumit Arora has shared the real story behind the now iconic dialogue which has been linked to SRK and Aryan Khan relationship and the drug case. Arora tells a news wire that the story behind the dialogue will make one believe in the magic of filmmaking. Sumit claims that the dialogue was never a part of the original draft. The moment, however, the scene of Vikram (Shah Rukh) facing the villain was always there. It was a powerful moment but one without a dialogue. During the shooting of the same, the makers felt there should be a dialogue or that the character of Vikram should day something in the scene. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee actioner sees politicians jumping on the bandwagon; use film to hit out at rival parties

Arora who was on the set of Jawan at that time was called in. And at that moment the first words which came out of his mouth were 'bete ko haath lagane se pehle, Baap se baat kar.' The writer beamed about the dialogue saying, "It felt like the most obvious and most apt thing he should say at that moment. It just fits." Even SRK and Atlee felt that the dialogue went well with the scene and incorporated it within the shoot. The Jawan writer shares the way Shah Rukh delivered the dialogue, it gave everyone goosebumps. However, he never thought it would become such a huge hit. Also Read - Dunki: After Jawan mania, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani in two minds over December 2023 release; might postpone film?

Shah Rukh Khan in a double role

Shah Rukh Khan played a dual role in Jawan, that is of Vikram Rathore and his son, Azad Rathore. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Vikram's wife and Azad's mother, Aishwarya while Nayanthara plays Azad's wife. Vijay Sethupathi is the lead antagonist, Kaali. Shah Rukh is supported by amazing ladies - Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya to name a few.