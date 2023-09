Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are breaking the internet with their crackling chemistry, and fans are going gaga over their dance performance on Chaleya at the success party of Jawan. Deepika and Shah Rukh shook their legs on the dance floor and left everyone hooting for them. Deepika Padukone looked every bit gorgeous in a white and black lace saree, and boy, it looked like she walked straight out of the dream, while SRK was mighty impressed as he donned a Pathaan look. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika are both the superhit pair, and they have proved it time and again. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is creating havoc at the box office, and so far it has collected 660 crore worldwide. Just a while ago, the superstar even announced his third release of the year, Dunki, for Christmas. The teaser for Dunki is all set to come out on Diwali, as per reports. Also Read - Jawan success party: Shah Rukh Khan credits his kids behind his stupendous comeback, reveals what Aryan, Suhana Khan told him

