Jawan is finally releasing tomorrow, 7th September 2023. Everyone is looking forward to the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer new movie. It feels like a festival in India these days, with the blockbuster success of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 and Jawan releasing on its heels. The mania around movies is insane. And it has been joined by Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu. And you might not want to miss out on their social media banter.

Mahesh Babu gives a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming new movie Jawan

Jawan mania is spreading across the country right now. Fans are waiting for 5 a.m., 6 a.m. shows in their cities. The First Day First Show is going to be nothing less than a festival-like celebration in India/Bharat tomorrow. Amidst all the buzz, Mahesh Babu tweeted out in support of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan. Mahesh Babu gushed about the frenzy around the movie and the power of SRK which are on full display. He wishes the whole Jawan team his best and reveals that he is planning to watch Jawan with his entire family.

Shah Rukh Khan responds to Mahesh Babu

Shah Rukh Khan thanked Mahesh Babu for his support for Jawan. He hopes that MB enjoys the film. SRK also asked the Guntur Kaaram actor to share his plans on watching the movie and invited himself to watch it when the Ghattamaneni family. Shah Rukh also sent his love and a big hug to the family. Their exchange is going viral in entertainment news. Have a look at Shah Rukh's response here:

