Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is releasing this week on September 7, 2023. The superstar plays the titular role in the Atlee movie that also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in main roles. Shah Rukh Khan was seen some days back at the shrine of Maa Vaishno Devi in Jammu. He went to seek blessings for the movie. The actor reached there at night, and spent 40 to 50 minutes at the temple. Well, he has now reached Tirupati. Shah Rukh Khan will be visiting the revered temple of Lord Venkateshwara tomorrow in the morning. This is the first time he has come to the temple of Balaji. Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Aamir Khan to venture into South Indian films with THESE projects?

Netizens have this question about Jawan superstar Shah Rukh Khan

The temple of Shree Venkateshwara Swamy is known for its rules. It seems non-Hindus are not allowed inside its premises. This is what is being said by some netizens on social media. Others said that he has to sign some papers before he gets an entrance inside the temple. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan new movie creates history; theatres see 5 am shows for the first time for a Bollywood movie?

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Tirupati He will visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple on 5th September pic.twitter.com/MS2ceH9Sa1 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

Non Hindus are not allowed in Tirumala temple — BekaarAaadmi? (@BekaarAaadmi) September 4, 2023

He is a wise man ..........

The roots of everything is Sanatan , always remember this . — Arpita Chatterjee (@asliarpita) September 4, 2023

No hate speech here but, are Non Hindus allowed inside Tirumala? ? Most southern Indian temples don't. Even a former PM wasn't allowed in a very popular temple. — Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) September 4, 2023

Before the release of Pathaan, he did the Umrah in Mecca as well. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand and he had gone together to shrine of Maa Vaishno Devi to seek blessings for the movie. Pathaan made over Rs 1,000 crores at the global market. It was a great comeback for the superstar. Also Read - Aryan Khan to Taimur Ali Khan: Bollywood star kids who got the MOST expensive gifts

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan an expensive project?

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. It is produced by Red Chilies Entertainment. Fans lavished love on the superstar saying that he was the epitome of secularism. Close to three lakh tickets have been sold of Jawan in the advance booking. The film is expected to open at more than Rs 100 crores worldwide. Even South Indian film lovers are very excited for the action movie.