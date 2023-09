Shah Rukh Khan has been garnering immense love and praises following the massive success of his recently released film Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film released theatrically last week on September 7 and has collected over Rs 600 crore at the worldwide box office. While several Bollywood celebrities have lauded Shah Rukh for his high-octane action thriller, many politicians also took to social media platforms to praise the actor for giving a hard-hitting social message through Jawan. Recently, a BJP leader took to Twitter (now X) to thank the superstar for ‘exposing’ corrupt political parties with the film. Also Read - Dunki: After Jawan mania, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani in two minds over December 2023 release; might postpone film?

Shah Rukh Khan gets a thank you note for exposing 'corrupt' political parties

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia thanked Shah Rukh for exposing the opposition parties and wrote, "We must thank @iamsrk for exposing the corrupt, policy paralysis ridden Congress rule from 2004 to 2014 through "? #JawaanMovie, reminds all viewers of the tragic political past during the UPA government."

The leader further went on to give a deep analysis about the 'tragic political past during the UPA government'. He also hit out at the opposition using Shah Rukh's dialogue from Jawan: "Hum jawaan hain, apni jaan hazaar baar daon par laga sakte hain, lekin sirf desh ke liye; tumhare jaise desh bechne walo ke liye hargiz nahi."

Earlier, Gurnam Singh Charuni, a farm union leader and politician from Haryana and Punjab, took to Twitter to heap praises on Shah Rukh for doing Jawan and narrating the plight of farmers.

“Shahrukh Khan's movie Jawan has the full support of our farmer brothers. Someone has emerged as a brave man in Bollywood who has shown the voice of the farmers and the pain of the farmers and the people who are troubled by this film and are standing in protest are only the Hindus and Muslims. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Jawan has already emerged as one of the highest grossing Bollywood films this year. The film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India within 5 days of its release and is expected to break the box office records made by Shah Rukh’s Pathaan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.