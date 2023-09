Jawan is the buzzword on the lips of every cinephile in India. Shah Rukh Khan has created a 90s-like atmosphere in the single screen theatres of India where we could see people lining up to watch the movies. This is a first for him in some ways. Shah Rukh Khan has become the first actor to team up with a filmmaker from Tamil Nadu, Atlee Kumar. Jawan's crew is made up of people from the South Indian film industry. Fans had become excited ever since they had seen Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan together at a cricket match. The filmmaker confessed that he is one of his biggest fanboys. Also Read - Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan film to be affected by India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash on Sunday? [Exclusive]

Dinesh Karthik spills the beans on Jawan

South Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has been a part of Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team for a long time. He is also a huge film buff. It seems Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan thought of doing a movie together right from 2018. That year had ended on a bad note for Shah Rukh Khan with Zero being a huge debacle. The movie made losses of Rs 120 crores. Now, Dinesh Karthik in a post on X has put out the whole story of Jawan.

#JAWAN SCALE and GRANDEUR I'm sure it will become the Highest grossing INDIAN movie ever! What an amazing effort by @Atlee_dir to bring @iamsrk in so many avatars, my fav being Vikram Rathore, style and charisma like noone else ever has seen from SRK! I remember when in… pic.twitter.com/26WWKiCn3d — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 9, 2023

Jawan's Vikram Rathore is DK's fave

He praised Jawan saying he is confident it will be the highest-grossing Indian movie ever. He posted, "What an amazing effort by @Atlee_dir to bring

@iamsrk in so many avatars, my fav being Vikram Rathore, style and charisma like noone else ever has seen from SRK!" He also spoke about the time when Atlee came to watch the CSK vs KKR match. Dinesh Karthik also praised @VenkyMysore for his diligence in the background. He posted, "Kudos to

@VenkyMysore sir, I'm soo happy for him. He has worked tirelessly in the background and to have such a COLOSSAL hit is richly deserved for him. Massive congrats to the whole Jawan team!"

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have sent him love via their reactions on X formerly Twitter. Jawan has been a long journey for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, and it is terrific to see the results!