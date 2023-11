Jawan has come out on Netflix on November 2, 2023. The movie is getting good response from foreign critics and audiences. It seems to have hit a chord with the population of Nigeria. The locals are praising the movie to the skies. In fact, it has apparently blown up in Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan as well. We know that Bollywood movies have a definite audience in Africa and Shah Rukh Khan is a very popular star. In Jawan, the theme of corruption has appealed to everyone. Fans from Nigeria have very strong reactions to the film. Jawan deals with the plight of farmers, doctors and simple working class from the malpractices of elected leaders. Also Read - Tiger 3 Advance Bookings: Salman Khan starrer needs THIS much to beat Jawan, Gadar 2 and others to be the highest opener

Shah Rukh Khan fans are thrilled, and have shared and retweeted all the reactions on social media. Filmmaker Atlee is known to make movies around social issues whether it is Mersal or Jawan. In India, the scenes of the farmer suicide and doctor arrest moved many. Take a look at some of the reactions from the globe...

I'm surprised the government has not banned *JAWAN* from being viewed in Nigeria — Salvator (@SalvatorCyril) November 7, 2023

Best reviews of Jawan are coming from Nigeria. People are relating a lot of Jawan stuff we with their country, because Nigeria has one of the most corrupt political systems. FFI should have sent Jawan as India's official entry to the Oscars. https://t.co/xmoqDzvKiV — Prince Vij ਪ੍ਰਿੰਸ ਵਿਜ (@Iam_PrinceVij) November 7, 2023

There were some socio-political issues/corruptions addressed in the Bollywood movie Jawan that Nigerians can relate to: 1. A supplier sent bad guns to the military and it malfunctioned during a gun battle, which killed over 18 soldiers, but the supplier was never punished. The… pic.twitter.com/UDX7dFyLpR — A Field Marshal of the Han Dynasty⚡️ (@General_Oluchi) November 6, 2023

#Jawan is getting massive response in Nigeria , They are felt connected all over so much ???#ShahRuhKhan biggest movie star, imagine the #dunki scenario in os ??#JawanOnNetflix #JawanInNigeria https://t.co/okstwxkYYS — i_Love_srk (@Abrarsrkian1) November 7, 2023

Jawan is blowing up in Malaysia, Nigeria, Indonesia, Pakistan, and the USA. Unreal response from everywhere. — Viktor (@army_kingx) November 7, 2023

#Jawan. What a movie, the storyline is that of a corrupt society. It's like it's talking of our Country Nigeria. Highly recommended$RATIO @ethratio pic.twitter.com/qQeJfTLROZ — Ezra??Ishaya ❤️Memecoin (@Ezra_mato) November 6, 2023

Jawan is currently the top movie in Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka & UAE It has also entered top 10 in Australia, Egypt, Hongkong, Kuwait, Nigeria, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago & UK Crazy response? pic.twitter.com/j8aDIEuHUF — ayesha (@heer_badnaam) November 6, 2023

Fans are still not over Jawan. Many believe that this is perhaps the best phase of Shah Rukh Khan's career. Jawan is also being discussed a lot because of the amazing chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.