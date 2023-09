Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the mega release of his upcoming actioner Jawan, took to his social media account to host an ‘AskSRK’ session for his fans. The actor answered several questions of his curious fans and also revealed meeting superstar Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai during the audio launch event of Jawan in Chennai. The actor also gave a shout out to his ‘friend’ Kamal Haasan and said that he is an inspiration to every actor. Also Read - Jawan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani reacts to his upcoming new movie

Shah Rukh Khan calls ‘friend’ Kamal Haasan a ‘true inspiration’

On Sunday, a fan asked Shah Rukh during an ‘AskSRK’ session to express what he feels about Kamal Haasan. “Few words for legend #KamalHasan,” the fan wrote. To this, Shah Rukh had the kindest words to say and wrote, “He is too kind and a friend and inspiration for every actor. #Jawan” Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 24: Sunny Deol film becomes fastest Hindi film to enter 500 crore club

He is too kind and a friend and inspiration for every actor. #Jawan https://t.co/qCZEcE5XRA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

This comes just days after a video of Kamal Haasan went viral on social media, where he referred to the Jawan star as a symbol of love. He also revealed that he was supposed to attend the audio launch event of Jawan. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shuts down a netizen asking about corporate bookings; 'Yeh ghatia baatein...'

“I wanted to attend the event but due to issues I couldn't, I can't stop myself from meeting Shah Rukh Khan, my friend and icon of love. In 30 years, he has become the symbol of love. In spite of all the tumultuous times, your smile lights up thousands of fame. I want this film to succeed and you to succeed. The way you deal with everything with panache and dignity is inspiring,” Kamal Haasan said in the clip.

Shah Rukh reveals meeting Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay

During the AMA session, Shah Rukh also revealed meeting Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay during his recent visit to Chennai for the audio launch of his film Jawan. “sir how do you feel after so long. can visit again to chennai tamil? Is there an actor or actress you really want to meet?” a fan asked Shah Rukh.

To this, Shah Rukh wrote, “I met Rajni sir. I met Vijay Thalapathi. Missed meeting Ajith but will do soon.”

I met Rajni sir. I met Vijay Thalapathi. Missed meeting Ajith but will do soon. #Jawan https://t.co/c45cWo6rSJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

About Jawan

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, the film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film in a special appearance.