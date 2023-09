Shah Rukh Khan has created a unseen and unheard of mania with Jawan. The movie is seeing mammoth advance bookings all over. It has now overtaken KGF 2, which is huge. The movie is made on a budget of over Rs 300 crores. The maximum sum has been spent on the action sequences. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has made a stellar comeback after five years. He took a break after the debacle of Zero to recharge his batteries. The actor said he was at home seeing his children grow up, and finish their academic careers. But his comeback is something unprecedented. Also Read - Before Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, check out multi-starrers that created box office havoc

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan confident of its success

An old video has resurfaced from the time when he went to the Middle East for a big event. He was asked if he was nervous given the fact that he had three big releases in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan said he was confident. He said he had the confidence of a student who knew he had studied really well for the exam. The interview was taken by Faye D'Souza. Take a look at the clip...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK VIBE (@_srkvibe2.0)

We can see that Shah Rukh Khan gives the answer very humbly but his confidence is simply unmistakable. Fans said, 'The best of the best,' while others found his stance very attractive.

Jawan all set to overtake Pathaan

It seems Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan just needs to sell 25,000 more tickets to overtake Pathaan. It has crossed KGF 2 which is huge. Jawan is made by Atlee who is a huge brand in South Indian cinema. Fans are already gaga over the pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Anirudh Ravichander has given the music. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have booked entire auditoriums for the film. Check out the mania for Jawan in SRK fans...

Tomorrow is a very special day because the world is going to witness your magic machi! @Atlee_dir

My excitement is at its peak for all you nanbas @anirudhofficial @priyaatlee @dop_gkvishnu ?

It is going to be a treat to watch King Khan @iamsrk in this new avatar! We all are… pic.twitter.com/e9JHvfMXTW — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) September 6, 2023

This is something that Bollywood or Indian cinema will not forget for a long time. Shah Rukh Khan is surely setting new records everywhere.