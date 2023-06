Jawan is coming on September 7. The movie will see along with acting powerhouses like Nayanthara and . The shoot of Jawan wrapped up in March 2023. The last schedule included a couple of songs choreographed by . The film was supposed to come on June 2 but now it has been pushed. It seems the team is working on the VFX of the movie. The rest of the post-production was being done simultaneously by Atlee and team but Shah Rukh Khan is very particular about the VFX. We know that he is particular about that factor given he is delivered movies like Ra.One and Zero which had good special effects. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's stuntman calls him the ‘sweetest banda’, lauds his humility and dedication

As per a report in Sacnilk Entertainment, the film has a budget of Rs 200 to 250 crores. Shah Rukh Khan is personally overseeing the VFX work being done by his company, Red Chillies Entertainment. The VFX is going to be at par with the one we saw in Ra.One. The movie of Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as one of the VFX masterpieces of Bollywood. With Indian audiences watching lot of foreign content, filmmakers have upped work on the technical aspects of their movies. The movie is high on action and VFX. It seems a Japanese action choreographer has been roped in. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan fans call out woman for kissing the Jawan star without permission [Check reactions]

The video of a stuntman from the sets of Jawan went viral. He said Shah Rukh Khan is not other stars he has worked with. It seems he would check with him after every shot if he was fine. If anything went wrong, he would be the one to apologize first. The man of the person was Saddam. It seems Shah Rukh Khan would check about the safety of the equipment. He was quoted as saying, " I was amazed at what kind of a star he is. SRK is really different from anyone I have worked with." Also Read - Has Shah Rukh Khan QUIT smoking? Jawan star gives an amusing answer to a fan's question

It seems there is a five minute monologue where Shah Rukh Khan will introduce Vijay Sethupathi. Fans are very keen to see them together. Sanya Malhotra is also a part of the movie. Jawan is coming on September 7 and the next big movie is Animal of and Rashmika Mandanna.