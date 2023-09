Everyone is waiting with bated breath for Jawan to release. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role is among the most-awaited films. There is a lot of excitement around Jawan and it can be seen in box office numbers. The advance bookings for Jawan began yesterday in India and Shah Rukh Khan fans have gone all out to make it the biggest hit of his career. Apart from the tremendous advance booking, SRKians as his fans are known as are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Many promotional activities are being conducted by the fans across the nation. Also Read - Salaar postponed: Prabhas avoids Jawan storm, will now give tough competition to Tiger 3 in November?

SRKians can't hold their excitement for Jawan

The buzz around Jawan is so much that 6 am shows are being organised. Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan has become the first Hindi film to get a 6 am show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy. There are several videos on X (formerly known as Twitter) showcasing how the fanclubs of Shah Rukh Khan are doing their best to make Jawan a blockbuster hit. The biggest fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan going all out to promote Jawan include SRK Kurnool CFC, SRK Universe, team SRK Worriers and many more. From sticking posters on every street of Chandigarh to booking the entire screen for the members of fanclubs to watch, SRKians are extremely enthused to make Jawan the biggest box office hit.

Check out the video of Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs celebrating Jawan.

?? Our #Mumbai team are full-on party mode as the advance bookings for Jawan have kicked off! We're thrilled to announce that we've booked the entire 1000-seater #Gaiety theater for the historic first-ever 6am show of Jawan! The excitement is palpable, and the popcorn is… pic.twitter.com/eihIzrS3FI — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 1, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan can truly be called a King. He is among the rare actors who enjoys a fandom like this. Talking about Jawan, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra and many more in pivotal roles. It also has a cameo by Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan releases on September 7.