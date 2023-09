Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan is creating history at the box office even before its release. The advance bookings in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bihar is a new level for any Bollywood actor. So far, around 7 lakh tickets have been sold all over India. Close to four lakh in the top four theatre chains of the country. Tamil Nadu is crazy for Jawan, as Atlee has an established fan base there with films like Bigil, Mersal and Theri. But what is the big surprise is the expected cameo of Thalapathy Vijay in Jawan. Millions of fans want to see the two giants of Indian cinema on the same screen. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Nayanthara: Meet the cast of Jawan and their real families

Jawan: Social media post sparks off speculations

There is a post on the handle Lets Cinema that Jawan has a surprise. Many feel that it is a cameo by Thalapathy Vijay. Some are saying that there is no cameo but Shah Rukh Khan gives a reference to the top Tamil superstar. Others are even saying that Allu Arjun has a cameo in the Telugu version while Thalapathy Vijay is there in the Tamil version. It seems even Sanjay Dutt is a part of Jawan. The rumour-mongering has touched new highs on social media. When Shah Rukh Khan came to Chennai, he met Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay. He said he missed out on meeting Ajith.

Thalapathy Entry ? — கத்தி ( எ ) கதிரேசன் ?? (@Master_Mahiii) September 5, 2023

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan in a double role

While the trailer of Jawan has not revealed much, we can make out that Shah Rukh Khan is in a double role. Nayanthara plays the role of a lady officer. The movie also has Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in supporting roles. The trailer was shown on the Burj Khalifa. They have also released an Arabic version of Chaleya. In the Chennai event, all the Tamil stars showered love on Shah Rukh Khan. Even Kamal Haasan had a special message for him. Everyone is surprised to see how much Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander love Shah Rukh Khan. It seems the superstar also got gifts for the composer. The film is coming worldwide on September 7, 2023.