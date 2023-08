Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The curiosity and euphoria around Jawan is too much! Ever since the trailer of the film has released, fans are more than excited to see Shah Rukh Khan in his villain avatar. Post the trailer, the makers of Jawan dropped the first song from the film titled Zinda Banda. In no time, the song became a blockbuster hit with millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans grooving to it. Well, the song has now received a shoutout from none other than Anand Mahindra. Also Read - Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan: Fatima Sana Shaikh picks her favourite amongst the two Khans

The businessman took to his Twitter handle to share a clip from Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda and expressed disbelief over how King Khan can groove so efficiently even at the age of 57. He wrote that Shah Rukh Khan defies gravitational forces and he's 10X as alive as most people. "Zinda Banda ho toh aisa", is what he added further.

Check out Anand Mahindra's post about Shah Rukh Khan below:

This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…

pic.twitter.com/3Qaa2iC30U — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Zinda Banda has crossed 46 million views on YouTube and that too within 24 hours. The good news was shared by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on their respective social media accounts.

Taking the internet by storm! Thank you for all the love. ❤? Song out now! https://t.co/yPmc6BrKWv#ZindaBanda #VandhaEdam #DhummeDhulipelaa#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/NdfXQr5eFu — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) August 1, 2023

Jawan is directed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu and many more. We will also see Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay's cameo in the film. Jawan will make it to the theatres on September 7, 2023. By the trailer, one can say that Jawan is going to be high on high-octane stunts, drama, emotions and more. After the stupendous success of Pathaan, it appears that Shah Rukh Khan is set for yet another massive success with Jawan. Fingers crossed for all!