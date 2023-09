Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan has been declared as a 'natural resource' by business tycoon Anand Mahindra after he watched Atlee directorial starring the superstar. Jawan is creating havoc at the box office and winning hearts and now Anand Mahindra shared his thoughts after watching Jawan and he is mighty impressed with the film. Mahindra took to his Twitter and mentioned how Shah Rukh Khan should be declared a natural resource, "All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource..." Also Read - Jawan Vs The Nun II: Shah Rukh Khan actioner giving tough competition to the horror sequel for top spot globally

All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource… ? ? pic.twitter.com/RvXnegLga0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 8, 2023

Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was overwhelmed with all the response, had the most heartwarming reply to Anand Mahindra's tweet. "Thank u so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a 'natural resource' I am not limited!!! Big hug sir.". Jawan has been roaring at the box office and it has eaten all the big films from Gadar 2 to many, and now it is aiming to earn Rs 500 crore at the box office within 4 days that is within the weekend. Jawan was released on Thursday and it collected Rs 129 crore overseas and right now it is estimated that the film will cross Rs 200 crore on day 2 of the release.

Jawan is called Shah Rukh Khan's career best performance as he aces Vikram Rathore's character like a pro, while Nayanthara as Narmada was a delight to watch, Deepika Padukone, who had a special appearance in the film, won hearts as Aishwarya and the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and her is just perfect. Overall, Jawan is a blockbuster and we are here to witness the film create history.