Social media is full of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan has been personally thanking every member of Atlee's crew for the movie. Jawan Prevue has just left social media shook. People cannot get over how massy the whole film is. It looks evident that Atlee and his whole team had a blast working with Shah Rukh Khan. This is the first time he is pairing up with Nayanthara. The actress is supposed to have worked hard to look her fittest best for Jawan. In the past, we have seen a video where she is totally fangirling over Shah Rukh Khan. Now, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan who is married to Nayanthara congratulated Atlee saying he is proud of him. He also said that Nayanthara is looking like a dream in the movie. Also Read - Before Jawan times when Shah Rukh Khan played double roles in films and their box office collection

He told Vignesh Shivan that he would definitely know how awesome she is, but also warned him that she has learnt how to kick and punch very well after the movie. Fans on Reddit are loving this. A netizen commented, "What surprised me more is that he actually took the screenshot from Insta. Legend!" Shah Rukh Khan is very inactive on Instagram. This is a huge surprise. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee for Jawan, director responds with a heartfelt note, ‘Chief, I’m living the dream’

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022. The couple welcomed home twin sons months later. Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to the home of Nayanthara to see the baby boys. His bonding with the team of Jawan has got social media hyped up. Atlee wrote that working on Jawan pushed him to his limits. He said Shah Rukh Khan is a real king. He said King Khan had an unbridled passion for cinema which was truly riveting. The two worked for three years on the story of Jawan. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan learnt this special skill from Vijay Sethupathi while shooting the action extravaganza

From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much ❤️ This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of… https://t.co/VY83amW8Vp — atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 12, 2023

We are beyond excited for the movie now. Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi.