Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan has BIG plans for Dubai promotions, surprise bonanza in store for UAE fans along with the trailer [Exclusive]

Jawan: After Pathaan made Rs 120 crores in the UAE, Shah Rukh Khan has huge plans with the Atlee film. Along with the Jawan trailer launch, there is a special surprise for all fans in Dubai [Exclusive]

By Urmimala Banerjee

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan is one of the biggest Indian films of 2023. The marketing team of RCE is also going all out to ensure that the hype is maintained till the end. Fans of the superstar are desperate for the trailer since days. But the team has decided to make them wait a bit longer. Shah Rukh Khan has huge plans to promote Jawan, especially in the key markets. The team is going to spend a couple of days in Dubai to promote the movie. As we know, he has a huge home in the island. We are sure Jawan members will enjoy King Khan's supreme hospitality but before that, Middle East fans are in for double bonanza. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 18: Sunny Deol film clocks its lowest ever; to wrap up before Jawan storm?

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan going an extra mile for Dubai fans

As we know, the trailer of Jawan will come on the Burj Khalifa. It is the tallest building in the world. Shah Rukh Khan is very close to Emaar Properties, which is behind the building. In the past, we saw the trailer of Pathaan and '83 on the iconic landmark. Also, the Middle East is one of Shah Rukh Khan's prime markets. Well, a source has told us that not only the trailer but an Arabic version of the song, Chaleya will be released in Dubai as well. If Nayanthara also accompanies Shah Rukh Khan, it will be great. Atlee will be there with him. Pathaan also had an Arabic version sung by Abd El Fattah Grini and Jamalia El Badaoui. Also Read - Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan number gets a Don 3 twist and it is enough for a meltdown [Watch]

Advertisement

Will Jawan smash UAE box office like Pathaan?

Pathaan made USD 14.4 million from the UAE. It is a huge figure close to Rs 120 crores. This time, with Jawan the numbers are expected to be better. The film has already sold more than 3,000 tickets in various regions. It has made USD45K so far. With more 7 days to go, the numbers look set to beat that of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan is also a brand ambassador of Dubai tourism. Also Read - Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara fans exasperated with delay; turn their mania into memes

Trending Now

We have seen how Indian filmmakers, especially SS Rajamouli are gung-ho about promotions abroad. From US to Japan, they personally visited countries to increase the hype for RRR. Pathaan made more money than Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan is known for his business acumen and this move could be another masterstroke.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

By Urmimala Banerjee