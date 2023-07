Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is the most talked about film right now. Prevue of the highly anticipated film was dropped recently and it broke the internet. Within 24 hours of its release, the prevue has crossed 112 million views on Youtube. It has surpassed Prabhas starrer Adipurush teaser as the most watched movie teaser within 24 hours. SRK who is headlining Jawan is overwhelmed with the response the movie has received ahead of its release. He also thanked Vijay Sethupathi for learning a special skill from him. Also Read - When a drunk Salman Khan gave Aamir Khan his lucky bracelet for good luck amid his low phase

Now the superstar has thanked the team of Jawan as the prevue has taken over social media. Yesterday, Vijay Sethupathi who plays a titular role in the action extravaganza took to his Twitter handle to share Jawan prevue. The Tamil superstar in his local language wrote Jawan prevue is out now. To this Shah Rukh Khan replied expressing he his honoured to work with him. He then thanked Vijay for teaching him Tamil while shooting the film. He also thanked for the delicious food the Farzi actor brought on the sets. SRK ended the note with “Love You Nanba”. Also Read - Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan leaves Salman Khan mind blown; says, 'Maza ahh gaya'

Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food u got. Love u Nanba! https://t.co/b346h1zjrt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also thanked Atlee who directed the action thriller. Retweeting Atlee’s tweet King Khan called the director Mass. He wrote, "Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!!” He then thanked him for everything and making the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!!” He then sent love to the entire team of Jawan. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan said he will rip off the lips of the guy Suhana Khan kisses [Watch video]

Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all. https://t.co/MkfColhgd5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2023

Jawan is an action thriller film showing Shah Rukh Khan as a vigilante who is out to deal with wrong in society only to keep years old promise made to his mother. He takes the help of a girl gang to fight against enemies. Interestingly, the actor plays a double role of an intelligence officer and a thief. Along with the superstar, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani. It will feature a special appearance of Deepika Padukone. Jawan helmed by Atlee is expected to be a commercial entertainer. It is set to release in theaters on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.