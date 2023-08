Shah Rukh Khan is headed to Chennai for the audio launch of Jawan. A huge event has been planned there. He will be joined by filmmaker Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving at the shrine of Maa Vaishno Devi in Jammu to seek blessings ahead of the audio launch. He will be headed to Dubai from Chennai. The trailer launch is happening on August 31 on the Burj Khalifa. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 300 crores and everyone has a lot of expectations from the same. Shah Rukh Khan visited Maa Vaishno Devi ahead of Pathaan release as well. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reveals details of phone call with Shah Rukh Khan before he went to watch his new movie

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan at Maa Vaishno Devi shrine

A video has gone viral where we can see him arrive at the revered temple. Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a blue hoodie accompanied by police cops and some of his bodyguards. During Pathaan, he had gone there with producer and director Siddharth Anand. He even went to Mecca and did the Umraah. The superstar always keeps his visits to holy places rather private. He believes religion and spirituality is a private thing.

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan on religion

Shah Rukh Khan is seen as icon by secular people in the nation. He has said that all festivals are celebrated at Mannat. Every year, the family celebrates Ganpati and does the Lakshmi Puja on Diwali. We have heard him saying that he has read many of the religious texts. Pathaan was the biggest hit in the career of Shah Rukh Khan. It made above Rs 1,000 crores at the global box office. The temple of Mata Vaishno Devi is one of the prominent Shaktipeeths in the nation. It is visited by millions all over the year. Jawan has Nayanthara as his leading lady.