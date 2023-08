12 days remain for the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The new movie also starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and others is releasing worldwide on 7th September. The Jawan advance booking report for the US looks fantastic. Needless to say, the Atlee movie is going to wreak havoc at the overseas box office. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming new movie has already collected about Rs 1 crore via advance booking. But, wait till to hear this: The Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan fever has perked up, giving an additional boost. Also Read - Jawan creates history: Shah Rukh Khan starrer becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan's mania grips America with renewed enthusiasm

Until a couple of hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan movie Jawan reportedly sold out 10,000 tickets on day 1, thereby making approximately Rs 1 crore by advance booking 15 days prior to the release. Now, a fresh entertainment news report has surfaced which claims owing to the sky-high hype and mania for Jawan, the number of shows and locations in the overseas market has jumped up. Yes, you got that right. Previously Jawan was going to have about 1600 shows in 367 locations. But as per the latest buzz, the number has increased to 1777 shows and 407 locations. That's pretty huge and something tells us, as the day of the release inches closer, the numbers gonna go up and up.

Jawan US box office status; advancing booking in India

Jawan has now sold out 11880 tickets, thus boosting the advance booking collections from 1 crore to approximately 1.5 crores on the opening day. And these are figures about two weeks before the release of the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer action thriller. We also hear that the advance booking for Jawan is likely to kickstart in India on 27th August, Sunday. Then Jawan is all set to crash the Indian market. A media report claims that Jawan might release 8500 to 9000 screens across the globe. These are online reports but we cannot wait for the official numbers to drop in. The enquiry for Jawan advance ticket booking has begun in the Indian market, such is the hype for the Shah Rukh Khan movie. And why not after all, he gave the biggest blockbuster of all time, Pathaan just earlier this year.

Shah Rukh Khan to be seen in a dual role? Names of characters leaked

Ya'll have heard that Shah Rukh Khan might be seen in a dual role in Jawan, that of a father and son. While Atlee and the makers have stayed mum on the buzz, apparently, the names of his two characters have been leaked online. As per a report in Siasat.com, the father will be called Vikram while the son will be called Azaad. The makers are yet to respond to these claims. Anyway, these rumours would be realised only after its release. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed his multiple looks from the movie.