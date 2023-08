After enjoying the success of Gadar 2, OMG 2, it is now time to sink into the fever of Jawan. In case you missed out, Jawan advance bookings in India are on. Yes, finally, the advance bookings for the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer new movie kickstarted yesterday. With just 11 days now remaining for the release of the much-anticipated, fans are also going all out with their promotions. Let's check out how the fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and other celebs are ensuring that the Atlee-directed movie is a BLOCKBUSTER. Also Read - Jawan to create history on day 1 box office: 1100 tickets sold in advance booking in Mumbai within minutes

Shah Rukh Khan fans are going all out to promote and hype Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's fans in India are going all out to make sure Jawan becomes the biggest blockbuster of the actor's career. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled some of his different looks from the upcoming new movie. And one of the looks is a bald one. Some of SRK's Warriors FAN Club members went ahead and recreated his look. More than 10 members of the fan club went bald. Thats the mania. The club members also plan to put out posters across the city. For Pathaan, they posted 20,000 posters. And they are taking it to the next level for Jawan. For the Atlee movie, they will be putting up 50,000 posters of Jawan across 30-plus cities. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan extends olive branch to Sunny Deol, says this about Gadar 2

As a part of the promotional strategy, on Independence Day, SRK's fans also distributed food among the underprivileged and provided notebooks to school and college students. Taha Jilani from Aurangabad reveals that they are promoting Jawan even in places where there are no cinema halls. Javed Shaikh says that the fan club has planned the First-Day, First-Show celebrations. And their mania is insane. They are preparing to install a 50-foot poster and are also going to conduct a rally. And for the same, they have even sought permission from the police, beforehand, just like they did during Pathaan celebrations. Also Read - Jawan: Did Salman Khan really go bald to promote Shah Rukh Khan starrer? Pathaan star's reply is all heart

Jawan ground-level promotions by FANS to take place across 60 countries

SRK Universe is going to conduct screenings in 300 cities. And since Jawan is a Pan-India film, they have also targeted South cities, reveals Yash Paryani, the founder of the biggest fan club of SRK. Down in the South, a 60-foot poster will be installed. They have already put out some 40-50-foot posters in some cities. In Mumbai, they will install it on the day of the release due to permission issues. Furthermore, they have also organised merchandise such as lion rings, T-shirts, pants, masks, etc. They have branches in 60 countries and promotional campaigns will be held in foreign countries too. They have conducted Jawan-themed boat parties in London as well. And more special plans are being made, says Paryani.

One word for your Nepali Fans.❤️

We are welcoming jawan by putting 20feet long banner outside the theatre. ❤️

Nepal Awaits Jawan. ❤️@iamsrk#AskSRK pic.twitter.com/4f2P5PIYOP — SRK Saroz?? (@SrkSaroz) August 26, 2023

Lady superstar Nayanthara fans promote the movie online

Fans of Nayanthara are going all out with online promotions of the movie. The actress has a huge fan base down in the South. The actress's fans have been sharing posters and clips from Jawan featuring Nayanthara. Like the actress, the fandom also keeps things subtle. This time, buzz is that Nayanthara will also break her rule of no promotions. Nayanthara fans are super happy with the same.

Jawan X Leo: Thalapathy Vijay fans join the party

Since Thalapathy Vijay is rumoured to have a cameo in Jawan, the fans of the Leo star are promoting Jawan in the South, especially Kerala. In return, SRK fans have promised to give their full support to Leo when it comes out in theatres. This kind of understanding between the two fandoms is really heartening. And it truly feels like the lines between North and South are blurring.

Talking about the grand audio launch, the Jawan event is happening in Chennai. SRK will join Nayanthara, Atlee and others. Will Thalapathy Vijay be the guest of honour? Let's wait and watch.