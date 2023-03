After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan fans have their eyes on Jawan. The movie is coming in theatres on June 2, 2023. It seems the last bit of shooting is happening right now. Jawan is supposed to come in June so the team has been doing shooting and post-production simultaneously. The makers have told fans that there will not be any postponement. Shah Rukh Khan fans are further excited as it is almost final that Sanjay Dutt will be doing a cameo in the movie. He has done guest appearances in other SRK movies like Ra.One in the past. Some fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan are saying that Yogi Babu is now shooting in Film City, Mumbai. Also Read - Nayanthara in Jawan, Rashmika Mandanna with Animal and more South Indian actresses who will become box office queens with upcoming big releases

Yogi Babu clicked a picture with someone from a location supposed to be Film City. He is one of the prominent comedians of the South Indian film industry. It was said that Allu Arjun would do a cameo in the movie but that is not happening due to some reason.

Yogi Babu has been a part of many movies of Thalapathy Vijay. He has worked with Atlee before. The cast of Jawan has left everyone amazed. The movie has Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Yogi Babu and others. Shah Rukh Khan apparently has a double role in Jawan. The leaked clip showing him in a mass avatar has driven fans crazy and how. Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together for the first time.