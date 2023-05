Jawan is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. But fans are worried thinking that how will it actually release on June 2, 2023 if the makers have not even released a teaser till now. 's fans, distributors and exhibitors are very kicked about Jawan. Everyone had thought that the promotions would start in May. But nothing of that sort has happened so far. In fact, fans are busy slamming Red Chillies Entertainment on social media. But it looks like it is highly unlikely that the movie will come out on June 2, 2023. However, some like Taran Adarsh and Kamaal R Khan are saying that Jawan will come on June 2, 2023 only. Also Read - Did Shah Rukh Khan really push a man who tried to take a selfie? Fans come in defence with a new viral video

IS JAWAN REALLY POSTPONED?

As per Bollywood Hungama, the fact that not a single teaser or trailer has been released while the date is June 2 has left people worried. There is no official intimation from Red Chillies Entertainment on when the promotions will begin. Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai from Kashmir. In a couple of days, people should get clarity on what is happening. But what can be the reason for the delay? Here is a look...

JAWAN WANTS TO AVAIL A 4-DAY WEEKEND

's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did superb business on Eid in single screens. Sources have told Bollywood Hungama that if Jawan comes out on June 29 then it can avail a weekend of four days. June 29 is Bakri Eid holiday. Another factor is the fact that both Dream Girl 2 and Yodha have been pushed. Both of them were supposed to come on July 7. Sources told Bollywood Hungama, "Both got pushed last week. Many believed that these movies were postponed as they don't want to get in the way of the Jawan wave."

Even Satyaprem Ki Katha which has and in the lead had given a release date of June 29. But there is no word from Nadiadwala Grandson on what are their plans for the movie. It seems the confusion has left the trade and industry perplexed. They are hoping that an official announcement will be made soon.

Jawan is directed by Atlee. The film stars Nayanthara, and Sanya Malhotra along with . Shah Rukh Khan recently shot songs with Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone.