A couple of days ago, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Atlee has been titled Jawan. Today, finally, the superstar has officially announced the film. He shared a teaser of the movie, and one thing that has grabbed everyone’s attention in it is SRK’s look. His face is not clearly visible as half of it has bandages on it. The superstar tweeted, “An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @gaurikhan @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt.” Also Read - Aasharam 3: Esha Gupta goes all out to seduce Bobby Deol; her moves will set your hearts racing [VIEW PICS]

Also Read - From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan – 8 Bollywood jodis who played a couple onscreen after getting married