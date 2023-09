Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan directed by Atlee released today. Since morning Jawan is trending on social media as fans are pouring in love for Shah Rukh Khan's new movie. The reviews are also out and the film is being hailed as a 'mass entertainer'. It has received a thumbs up from all corners. Jawan that also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi marks Shah Rukh Khan's second big release of 2023 and it seems that King Khan is going to break his own record. Overwhelmed with the response, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to thank everyone. Also Read - Jawan: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK reviews the new movie, calls Shah Rukh Khan 'brilliant', hails it as a one-time watch

Shah Rukh Khan is happy with the response received by Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is quite active on X (formerly known as Twitter). He has been conducting AskSRK sessions promoting the film by staying connected with fans. He chose this medium to express how happy he is by the overwhelming response received by Jawan. He wrote a note and thanked everyone including the fan clubs who went all out to support Jawan. In the end, he wrote, "Love you for loving Jawan."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet below:

Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs across the nation ensured to create as much buzz as possible for the film. From putting up life-size posters to arranging early morning shows, Jawan was all that fans could think off. Shah Rukh Khan's film became the first Hindi movie to have a 6 am show at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy, 7.30 am show at Hyderabad's Devi theatre and more.

Jawan fever has just caught on and going by the buzz, it seems that the film will break many major box office records. It has Vijay Sethupathi as the menacing villain. Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special cameos. Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and many more have interesting characters to play in the film. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.