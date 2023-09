Jawan mania has been spreading across the world for many months now. Shah Rukh Khan fans from all over the world have been going gaga over Jawan even before its release. Be it with the songs that were released or certain glimpses and not to forget the Jawan audio launch in South. And now (after the release), SRK is back to winning hearts as Vikram and Azad this time. Talking about fans, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (Twitter) handle and thanked his fans from all over the world for their love on Jawan. Also Read - Jawan: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan shot for his double role of Vikram and Azad in the film

Shah Rukh Khan thanks his fans from all over the world

Be it from Chennai to Nanded, Jalgaon, Peru, Austria, Canada, Michigan, Singapore, Germany, Sir Lanka, Nepal and more cities and countries, the fans have been celebrating Jawan's release like some sort of festival. Cakes have been cut entire theatres have been booked by some fan clubs, making a 50 to 60 foot tall standee, firecrackers, haircuts, etc, Jawan mania has gripped the whole world. Shah Rukh Khan replied to the tweets from the fan clubs who shared pictures and videos of his fans from their First Day First Show celebrations. Shah Rukh replied wittily to some posts. Have a look at SRK's tweets here: Also Read - Jawan: Eijaz Khan reveals how superstar Shah Rukh Khan makes everyone feel special after a hard day's work

Thank u Michigan!!! https://t.co/rPtM4BeV5l — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u!!! That’s very sweet! Now when are u watching the third? Ha ha https://t.co/PweRhCDhRe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Love the enthusiasm Germany…. Thank u!! Please send me more videos of you guys dancing…. Loving it!!! https://t.co/sIWrFyJ50p — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u to all the wonderful people who got time to watch #Jawan in Austria!!! Happy to see u all at the movies!! https://t.co/3zIV0VzwSU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Awesome makes me want to join in and dance too!!! Thank u my Zinda Bandas! https://t.co/OBLHYwWPOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Glad to hear that you all enjoyed it in Singapore!!! Love u all…. https://t.co/BiwguEtYu3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u Odisha!!! https://t.co/TC1cgjeDFT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u Nepal!!! Lots of love and wishes to each and every one of you!!! https://t.co/BVG4nCKkvl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank you!! Now get your friends and families in New York to watch the film over the weekend and send me more pictures of them… smiling!!! https://t.co/0VOZqPeAx7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u everyone who got a chance to watch the film in Manchester!!! Glad to see you all enjoying it…. https://t.co/qfF1DiOEEf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Watching u all celebrate makes me very happy!!! Thank u Dubai….. keep sending in the videos and pictures!!! https://t.co/SdGvlHr6Uf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

See it again over the weekend, u must have missed some dialogues over the excitement!!!! Love u all! https://t.co/eSLY6b7Tkw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u team!!! Happy to see the celebrations…. Love u all https://t.co/ZmmTFsEgy7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u!!! Happy to see u all! https://t.co/tH2ipNjkFC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u team Bhusawal!!! Loving the energy… my love to all of u! Very sweet! https://t.co/s8YFXshW51 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Wow Chief!!! And good going girls!!! Glad to see u all having such a great time!!! Thank u for the love https://t.co/FkAqAdcz7U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Hope you all enjoyed the film…thank u to the wonderful team in Toronto!! https://t.co/vevhGyIyjX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Lots of love to all of u who made the FDFS so special in Nagpur! https://t.co/KCLyit36XV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u…. Grateful for the love!!! Love u all! https://t.co/2HABm0PuDj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Wow!!! Thank u all! Chief is Readdyyy!! Good to go again girls? https://t.co/bTSkW7zLyn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Wow… thank u all for this! Lots of love to all of u for making this happen… https://t.co/2U9WgyQGml — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Very sweet Jalgaon!!! Thank u from team #Jawan!! https://t.co/D5LFaPoNeS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thanks and love to all of you in Ahmedabad!!! https://t.co/6TQMvsvGXc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u all !!! Glad u have enjoyed the film! Sending u love… #Jawan https://t.co/mOcApAbbJP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u for all the love, Peru…. Hope u liked the film! Sending love and happiness to u!!! https://t.co/MfGSnkTkOE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Thank u team Chittoor for loving #Jawan the way you do!!! Love you all…. https://t.co/txrV7pjSqz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Wow all the #Jawan looks on one banner… thank u Chennai!!! https://t.co/bpuBk3BPxR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan pens a gratitude note

Before signing off, Shah Rukh Khan put out a generic gratitude note for all the fans in which he asked them all to stay safe. He also asked them to keep sending him videos and pictures of themselves while enjoying Jawan in cinema halls. He shared that he will be back to see more of their videos at a later time. "Until then party with Jawan in the theatres. Lots of love and gratitude," SRK tweeted on X. Check out Shah Rukh's gratitude note here: Also Read - Jawan Box Office Collection First Weekend: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film to rake in almost Rs 230 crores? [Exclusive]

Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

BollywoodLife gave Jawan 3.5 stars and praised Shah Rukh Khan as the baap of entertainment. While he is fine as Azad, his role as Vikram will make you whistle for him. Jawan has high-octane action scenes in the movie which are raw and edgy. Apart from the action and thrill, there's also a dash of comedy and SRK serves well as always. Directed by Atlee, Jawan marks Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood. Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead antagonist.