Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up for the grand release of his upcoming actioner Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The trailer of Jawan was unveiled by the makers on Thursday featuring Shah Rukh in as many as 8 different avatars.The actor was in Dubai to attend the grand trailer launch event of Jawan at Burj Khalifa, where he also spoke about going bald for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to going bald for Jawan

Looking dapper as ever, Shah Rukh arrived for the grand trailer launch event with his uber cool swag and style. While the actor will be donning multiple looks for the film, one of his looks have the star going all-bald. Speaking about the same, Shah Rukh said that this is the first and last time he will be doing so for any film.

"I have been bald also, and that is something I am never, ever going to be in my life. This is the first and last time where I've gone bald. Abhi aap logon ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hoon. Toh issi ki izzat ke liye chale jana. Kya pata maaka mile na mile mujhe dobarara ganja dekhne ka," Shah Rukh said at the trailer launch event of Jawan.

About Jawan Trailer

The trailer of Jawan was released on August 31. The 2 minute and 45 seconds long trailer showcased Shah Rukh in an out-an-out massy avatar. The trailer also featured Vijay Sethupathi as the villain, Kaali. Touted to be a high-octane action thriller which outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society, the film will be released worldwide on September 7, 2023.

Jawan will be facing tough competition at the box office against Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. The film has been reaching new milestones everyday and has collected over Rs 480 crore within 3 weeks of its release. While Gadar 2 aims to break Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan record of becoming the highest grossing Hindi film ever, Jawan is expected to stop the Gadar 2 storm.