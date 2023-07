Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his Jawan release, and the smashing prequel, The King Khan, had a quick interaction with his fans on Twitter under the hashtag #AskSRK, where he spoke largely about anything and everything. In the quick Q&A, the superstar was asked about his inspiration for his character from Jawan, as his highlights have left his fans amazed. To which the superstar revealed that he watched a lot of films by Yash, Allu Arjun, Rajnikanth, and his filmmaker Atlee and later worked on his character. The actor even admitted to being a South fan too. Also Read - Jawan: Vignesh Shivan drops major hint about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara sequence and it'll make fans excited

I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan https://t.co/F23f2YY2sU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Ever since the crossover of South stars into the Hindi film Industry and vice versa, the cinema has been booming, and like every actor, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's whole agenda is to give his fans non-stop entertainment. Talking about the same, when asked by his fans about breaking the box office records of Pathaan, the Jawan star said that he only aims to entertain his audience, and that's it. Jawan is slated to release on September 7, and fans cannot wait to witness the superstar like never before. And meanwhile, enjoy the latest poster for Jawan, where the actor once again flaunts his bald look.

Right now working with an all south unit for two years I am myself a South Fan bro!! #Jawan https://t.co/1TUOcn0Rvf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

To be able to entertain a large section of people with an iota of hoping to bring a change in people’s hearts for the good. #Jawan https://t.co/1BGjuhTzVw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan even couldn't stop raving about his co-star Nayanatara and called her the sweetest person to work with. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan showed the prevue to Salman Khan for his approval before unveiling it to the world?