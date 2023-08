The way Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) appears in the movie Jawan has really caught people's attention since they first showed bits of the film. The teaser has already given the audience a taste of a lot of exciting action, but what's really got people talking is how SRK looks in the movie. This has made people very curious about the story behind each of his different appearances.

Shah Rukh has 5 looks in Jawan

The makers have released a new poster that puts together all the different ways SRK looks in Jawan. Shah Rukh shared a new poster video of Jawan in which there are five unique looks of him in total. What's amazing is how easily SRK switches between these different looks. This shows how incredibly versatile he is as an actor. The actor wrote in the caption, "yeh toh shuruaat hai.. The many faces of justice. This is the beginning.. Wait for the Ace!!"

Trending Now

Fans react to his five different appearances in the film

Reacting to the video, many fans commented that Jawan would be a blockbuster. One user wrote, "Jawan pathan se bhi jyada kamai karega" While the other wrote, "These faces will rule the box office".Similarly many fans wrote they can't wait to watch the movie now.

Checkout Video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Film to be released on this date

Jawan is definitely going to show the audience versions of SRK that they've never seen before. It's like he's taking on different characters in the same movie. Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, along with Gaurav Verma, Jawan is a movie from Red Chillies Entertainment. Everyone can watch it in theatres starting from September 7th, 2023. And you can enjoy it in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.