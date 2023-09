Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the blockbuster success of his recently released film Jawan. The actor has been breaking the box office records created by himself with his last release Pathaan and has been winning over the critics and audiences with his latest high-octane action film. Tiger Shroff, who is a big fan of Shah Rukh, recently took to Twitter to give a major shoutout to the actor for Jawan’s blockbuster success. The Jawan star’s adorable reply to Tiger was unmissable and won over his fans. Also Read - Jawan box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan creates history; registers highest single day numbers of all time

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Tiger Shroff’s shoutout for Jawan

Taking to Twitter, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Raised the bar and broke the bar! Congratulations @iamsrk sir on another historic success loads of love always." To this, Shah Rukh had the sweetest reply and wrote, "Kya karoon Tiger… no bar is high enough!! Waiting to see u somersault over it with ease… Ha ha… love u and thank u…"

Jawan box office collection

Jawan is enjoying a dream run at the box office. The film scripted history on its opening day and collected over Rs 75 crore (nett) in India. Worldwide, Jawan became the highest grossing Hindi film at the global box office and collected over Rs 129 crore on its first day itself.

On day 2, Jawan collected nearly Rs 53 crore in India and Rs 77.83 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film saw a huge jump in its box office collection and collected over Rs 81 crore in India. The film has so far collected over Rs 287 crore in India within just 4 days of its release.

Worldwide, Jawan entered the Rs 500 crore (gross) club, making Shah Rukh Khan the only actor to achieve this feat twice in a single year.

About Jawan

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Deepika Padukone features in a special cameo appearance in the film. The supporting cast of Jawan includes Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi.

Directed by Atlee, the film released worldwide in theaters on September 7, 2023 and marks Shah Rukh’s second release of the year after the blockbuster Pathaan. The film aims to beat the records held by Pathaan to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film ever with a collection of over Rs 530 crore in India.