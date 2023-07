Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll. After making a theatrical comeback with Pathaan, post an almost four-year-long hiatus, the Bollywood superstar is ready to deliver another action entertainer, titled Jawan. By now, Shah Rukh’s first look poster and Jawan’s prevue have already piqued the interest of fans. And to top it off, he recently answered some more burning questions about Jawan to his admirers in an AskMe session on Twitter. While replying to one of his fans, Shah Rukh shared his experience of working with Jawan’s leading lady Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan on Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi

On Thursday, July 13, a Twitter user posed a question to Shah Rukh Khan asking him, “What was your experience with Vijay and Nayanthara?” And Shah Rukh Khan had the sweetest reply. While he showered his “love and respect” on Nayanthara, the Bollywood superstar lauded Vijay Sethupathi, calling him an awesomely “mad actor.” “Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in an awesome way. So much to learn from both actually,” tweeted Shah Rukh.

Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a 'mad' actor in a awesome way. So much to learn from both actually. #Jawan https://t.co/HUo4yZ9r5M — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan on Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan was bombarded with questions about Jawan. Among them, one Twitterati asked the superstar to reveal his experience of working under the directorial expertise of Jawan’s director Atlee. In reply, the Pathaan actor wrote, “Atlee is just too cool. Hard-working and with a one-point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life.”

Trending Now

Atlee is just too too cool. Hard working and with a one point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life. #Jawan https://t.co/ATeu6ZoPMT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Jawan’s cast ensemble

Jawan’s prevue portrays Nayanthara slipping into a boss lady avatar, packing some punches, while Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in as the antagonist. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay will also be making a special cameo appearance in the Atlee directorial. Other star-studded cast members of Jawan include Deepika Padukone in a cameo role, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu. Shah Rukh Khan is also said to be playing a double role in the film. His bald avatar already created a stir on social media. Jawan is slated to hit the silver screens on September 7.

All about Dunki

After Jawaan, Shah Rukh Khan has another interesting project lined up in his kitty. He has collaborated with PK director Rajkumar Hirani for a comedy-drama, titled Dunki, a film based on the immigration of Indian to foreign countries through an illegal mode of transport, known as Donkey Flight. Dunki will premiere on the big screens on December 22.