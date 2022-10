Shah Rukh Khan is in Chennai to shoot his next film Jawan which is being directed by Atlee. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, and it looks like the superstar has wrapped up the Chennai schedule as he took to Twitter to inform his fans how his last 30 days have been. Well, of course, he shot for the film but also had a great time as he met Rajinikanth, and Thalapathy Vijay, and did many more things there. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller to be a franchise just like Salman Khan's Tiger? Here's what we know

The actor in his tweet revealed that blessed their sets, saw a movie with Nayanthara, partied with music composer , had deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathi, and Thalapathy Vijay fed him delicious food. The superstar also thanked Atlee and his wife Priya for their hospitality, and he also wrote that he needs to learn the Chicken 65 recipe. Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet below… Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR once again in Oscars 2023 race, Ponniyin Selvan I star Vikram Chiyaan reveals his favourite Bollywood dialogue and more

Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2022

We can clearly say that Shah Rukh Khan had a great time with all the South Indian celebs. Also Read - Why Aryan Khan royally ignored Ananya Panday at a recent event: The REAL reason revealed [Exclusive]

Advertisement

A few days ago, it was Atlee’s birthday, and the filmmaker shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay, and it had gone viral on social media. Check out the picture below…

What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUdmMrk0hw — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 22, 2022

Jawan is slated to release in June 2023. It will mark Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan and Dunki lined up. Pathaan will hit the big screens on 25th January 2023, and Dunki is slated to release on Christmas 2023. Clearly, 2023 is going to be a Shah Rukh Khan year.