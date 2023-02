Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the humongous success of his latest movie Pathaan. The actioner became a blockbuster in no time breaking several records and setting a new benchmark for other movies, filmmakers and actors. Pathan marked his return to the screen after 4 years but now he will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki. The superstar shared his experience of working with Nayanthara in Jawan. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan shares why he thought Aditya Chopra was 'lying' when he narrated the script; here's an interesting anecdote spanning 30 years

The actor is known for interacting with his fans through social media. In intervals, he conducts Ask SRK sessions on Twitter. This time again after the success of his action movie Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans through #AskSRK. A fan curious to know about his experience with Nayanthara asked him how was it working with the Tamil actress. He also asked the actor to name any special thing about her.

will feature opposite Nayanthara in Atlee's directorial Jawan. Sharing his experience with the actress he called it fantastic. The actor also mentioned that Nayanthara is sweet and speaks all languages so well. The King of Bollywood will also feature alongside in the same movie. In the same session, another Twitter user asked Khan to share his experience working with Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan called it tremendous and a bit of madness.

She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will@like her in the film. https://t.co/kolfizUro1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Jawan is an action thriller film written and directed by Atlee Kumar. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. It is also said that will play a cameo in the movie. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and is scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is basking in praises for Pathaan. Next, he will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan. He has ’s upcoming movie titled Dunki in the pipeline which will release in December 2023.