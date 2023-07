Pathan Jawan bangaya, Salman Khan was all gaga about buddy Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue and he couldn't stop raving about the superstar. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been buddies over the years, and today they call each other their brothers. And now the latest development is that SRK showed the preview of Jawan to his Tiger friend before unveiling it to the world. Just a few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the premiere of Jawan, and his fans couldn't contain their excitement after seeing him in a bald avatar. Everything about Jawan Prevue was magnificent. Also Read - Jawan: Will Shah Rukh Khan actioner beat Pathaan box office numbers? Trade expert weighs in [Exclusive]

As Salman Khan dropped his praise for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue, King Khan revealed himself that he first showed the premiere to him for his approval: "Pehle Bhai, issi live aapko hi dikhaya tha! Thanks for your wishes and for booking the first ticket already. Love you.". The day Salman Khan saw the first preview of Jawan, he was mind-blown, and he couldn't stop praising SRK and the hard work that he has been doing after the sabbatical. Well, after this beautiful discussion on social media that shows their bond has grown intact, fans are demanding the makers release Tiger vs. Pathan soon.

Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you. https://t.co/kSsGUZsj3g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 12, 2023

An insider reveals that Shah Rukh Khan kept a special prevue screening for Salman Khan where his kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were too present, and they all went berserk seeing the superstar in this avatar, and they thoroughly enjoyed the metro dance of SRK. That scene is going viral, and netizens are sharing hilarious memes. Jawan Prevue was outstanding, and the ladies, from Nayanthara to Deepika Padukone, were just fabulous, and they are definitely going to shine like they always do. Jawan is slated to release on September 7, and fans cannot wait to witness the superstar in a never-before-seen avatar.