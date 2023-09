New movie Jawan is going to release on September 7. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and many more is one of the most-anticipated movies. The film is directed by Atlee and is produced by Gauri Khan. There is great excitement around Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan fans are going all out to make it the biggest hit of Shah Rukh Khan's career. The advance ticket bookings are proof of it. Shah Rukh Khan has also adapted to a new tactic for promotions. He time to time conducts AskSRK on X (formerly known as Twitter) and answers questions of the fans. Today, he had a quick question and answer session with fans and also shut down a netizen asking about corporate bookings. Also Read - Jawan advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s action film sells over 4.25 lakh tickets in India, set to beat Pathaan on day 1

Shah Rukh Khan gives a perfect reply to a netizen talks about corporate bookings of Jawan

A netizen asked Shah Rukh Khan to reveal how much is corporate booking and how much is real amidst the massive advance booking numbers for Jawan coming in. To this, Shah Rukh Khan asked the netizen to not indulge in 'social media waali ghatia baatein' and just hold positive feelings for all. He added that it would be better for everyone. Shah Rukh Khan's reply read, "Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan." Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan wants to work with Ridhi Dogra again; says, 'We will work something out age wise'

Shah Rukh Khan also gave a lot of insight into Jawan. He said that the film holds a lot of emotions and many heart-felt scenes. He also tweeted about the action sequences in the film and wrote, "Jawan is a mix of mass and international class in terms of action. With some really cool Background music!" He also heaped praises on Nayanthara. Also Read - Jawan box office success to help Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun make a crucial decision

Trending Now

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweets below:

Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan https://t.co/1mWv5qPH3O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

#Jawan is a mix of mass and international class in terms of action. With some really cool

Background music! #Jawan https://t.co/Np9PgDagHI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Check out Jawan trailer video below:

Now all eyes are on Jawan box office. It is expected that Jawan would cross Pathaan's box office numbers. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodlLife.