Jawan is creating the right excitement among the fans, and Shah Rukh Khan has fans restless ever since he dropped a glimpse of his several characters and announced that the film will be releasing worldwide on September 7 in three languages: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. After the massive success of Pathaan, all eyes are on Jawan, and ahead of the release of the film, there are lots of reports that suggest the film is a remake of Hollywood's popular series Money Heist. Now casting director Mukesh Chhabra has reacted to the speculations in an interview, where he mentioned that it is okay to let people speculate until they watch Jawan. "I think jitne logo ko guess karna hai karte rahiye. Jab Jawan bahar aayegi toh aapko pata chalega".

ये तो शुरुआत है…. The Many Faces of Justice… ये तीर

है… अभी ढाल बाक़ी है.. . ये अंत है अभी काल बाक़ी है …ये पूछता है ख़ुद से कुछ….अभी जवाब बाक़ी है…#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/NSZdZtSHoe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 25, 2023

Mukesh Chhabra even resisted sharing the details about the trailer and only revealed that people will go gaga after the trailer and their wait to watch the film will only get more difficult." Trailer ke baad mujhe itne messages aaye, but I didn't disclose. I want you all to wait and see the magic."

Jawan trailer will be releasing soon.

Jawan trailer will be releasing soon, and it is reported that the trailer will be 3 minutes long. There will be a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi too who plays the antagonist in the film, and fans are excited about it already. The Jawan prevue (or first trailer) as many were calling it, has already given a good tease to the audience about what to expect and the trailer is going to just take the excitement a notch higher.

Jawan creates history by becoming the first Indian film to premiere on the largest screen in the world.

Jawan is creating a stir, and it has managed to create history as the film will be shown on the permanent IMAX screen in Leonberg. The screen is 125 feet wide and 72 feet tall where Jawan will be shown, and one can expect this magic from the one and only Shah Rukh Khan. It is also reported that Jawan has crossed Rs 1.2 crore on the advance booking overseas and crossed the number of Prabhas' Saalar. Well, the hysteria around Jawan is unmatchable, and Shah Rukh Khan is all set to once again take over the box office on September 7, 2023.