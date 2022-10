Trust to treat his fans like a king. Well, the Chennai Fan Club of Shah Rukh Khan met the star in Chennai after he wrapped up a schedule of Atlee's Jawan. The superstar not only met them but also made sure that they spent their waiting time at a five-star hotel in the city. The fans reached out to his team requesting them for an interaction. The experience which Shah Rukh Khan offered them was something fans can only dream of. The admin of the fan club, Sudhir told News 18 about the fan meet, and it was one helluva dreamy experience. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt note for Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda end their Maldives trip and more

He said that he reached out to Karuna Badwal and Pooja Dadlani who are his managers. They told him that Shah Rukh Khan would like to meet them once he wraps up the shoot. Later, they informed them that Shah Rukh Khan would meet them on October 8, when the shoot of Jawan ended in the city. The team told Sudhir to select 20 people from the fan club for the interaction. It seems Shah Rukh Khan's team booked a couple of rooms at a five-star hotel for the fans. A manager along with two butlers were looking after the fans. It seems they could order anything from the menu. It sems he met all the fans individually. Shah Rukh Khan gave everyone enough time to talk, click pics and present their gifts. Sudhir was quoted as saying, "He didn’t rush and was very gentle and soft spoken and heard everyone and interacted really sweetly." Also Read - From Ranveer Singh to Shah Rukh Khan: 6 romantic Bollywood heroes who were equally menacing as villains

Shah Rukh Khan's stint in Chennai was an eventful one. The pic of Atlee, Thalapathy Vijay and him went viral and how. He even appreciated the homemade Chicken 65. This is the first movie of Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan is coming in theatres next year. Also Read - From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: Heartbreaking struggle stories of top Bollywood stars will inspire you to never give up