Ever since Jawan prevue dropped it generated a massive buzz on the internet becoming the most talked about right now. Post the success of Pathaan fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan's action avatar in the Atlee directorial. The prevue came as a delight for the superstar’s fans giving them a sneak peek into the complex storyline, high-octane action scene, unmasking SRK’s look, offering glimpses of a huge star cast, and more. The end clip of prevue also sees the actor grooving to the song Beqarar Karke. Most interesting fact is that the steps have been choreographed by Shah Rukh Khan himself. Also Read - Aryan Khan calls dad Shah Rukh Khan Shawty at a soccer game; this is how the superstar reacted [Watch Throwback Video]

King Khan never disappoints and has once again stunned the audience with action moves in Jawan prevue. That’s not it, he has also surprised his fans by shaking a leg on the popular retro song Beqarar Karke being played in the metro. The steps capture the menacing energy of his character in the most brilliant way, adding an intriguing layer to the scene. As per the source, it was Shah Rukh Khan who came up with the idea of dance steps in the particular action sequence, where he is fighting in the metro and breaks out into a spontaneous dance. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan was to replace Ranveer Singh as Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat? Here's how Deepika Padukone reacted

The versatile star Shah Rukh Khan showed his choreographing skills too in this movie by introducing the steps himself on the song Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye from the 1962 movie Bees Saal Baad. For the particular scene, he created his own dance moves and as a result, it became more captivating. That scene became favourite among the audience and the dance is going viral on the internet. It has also generated memes on social media. Also Read - From kissing in The Trial to doubting Shah Rukh Khan: Kajol leaves fans in disbelief

Fans have loved Shah Rukh Khan's bald look and in addition his energetic dance moves. The superstar has also showcased his dance skills by choreographing his own steps in a captivating sequence. He didn’t miss out on the opportunity to display his other skills. SRK promises a cinematic experience with his never-seen-before avatar in a power-packed actioner. Jawan is helmed by renowned South Indian director Atlee. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in titular roles. The movie is set to hit theaters on 7th September 2023.