Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is trending and for all the right reasons. Shah Rukh has been keeping our intrigue about Jawan brimming, with his AskSRK sessions. Moreover, after the edge-of-the-seat prevue, we also caught a glimpse of Jawan’s poster, featuring SRK in a never-before-seen bald avatar. Now, the Bollywood superstar has once again arrested the attention of the masses by unveiling a feisty new poster of his Jawan co-star Nayanthara. And to be precise, she looks nothing less than a boss lady in it. Also Read - After Jawan should Shah Rukh Khan do more massy action films to maintain stardom? Trade experts have this to say [Exclusive]

Nayanthara’s poster of Jawan

Dropping Nayanthara’s poster on his social media handles, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “She is the thunder that comes before the storm!” The poster portrays Nayanathra, decked up in a black action suit, looking fierce, ready to give the bad guys a hard lesson. She holds a machine gun, seemingly eyeing the target, ready to bounce into some action. Nayanthara's bold and brave avatar also comprised uber-cool, silver-rimmed, black sunglasses, and a pair of cut-out gloves. “Ready or not, she’s got the Glock” read the textual layout within the poster. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares experience of working with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, ‘so much to learn…’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Fans react to Nayanthara’s Jawan poster

No sooner Nayanthara’s Jawan look surfaced on the Internet, special media users and eager fans swamped the comments with positive remarks. While one user rightfully noted, “Shah Rukh Khan and his respect for women” another lauded, “Nayanthara is on fire.” “Boss Lady” gushed a third individual. One of the admirers also expressed their wish to see Vijay Sethupathi’s poster next. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of an antagonist in Jawan. Also Read - Jawan: Allu Arjun to join Shah Rukh Khan after Vijay Sethupathi? Pushpa star set for his big Bollywood debut

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan’s bald head Jawan poster

Not long ago, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an AskSRK session where he promised to unveil his look from Jawan. Being the man of his word, he dropped his villainous bald-head poster on social media, fueling fans’ excitement further. A master of captions, SRK wrote, “Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta (When I become a villain, no hero can stand in front of me).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Jawan release date

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in dual roles in Jawan. We were blown away by one of the scenes from the prevue featuring SRK as an antihero, matching steps to the Bekarar Karke Hume song, giving us the chills. Jawan, also starring Deepika Padukone and supposedly Thalapathy Vijay in a cameo is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.