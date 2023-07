After taking over the box office with the action entertainer Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to blow our minds away with another much-anticipated actioner, Jawan. Marking his theatrical comeback after four years, the Bollywood superstar is on a roll, with three back-to-back releases this year, starting with Pathaan and followed by the upcoming Jawan and Dunki. Amidst the chatter surrounding the ready-to-release Jawan, an SRK fan has treated us with an AI-recreated image of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan. And the superstar, whose versatility is now proclaimed everywhere, looks nothing but perfect in the latest recreated avatar. Also Read - Dunki: Has Shah Rukh Khan film with Rajkumar Hirani already fetched Rs 155 crore? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan's AI-generated look from Jawan

The picture captures a grim-looking Shah Rukh Khan sporting a bald look and a full-grown beard, contrary to what we have seen in Jawan’s first-look poster, where he had his face wrapped in bandages. The Bollywood star is almost bare-chested, donning a red jacket. He looks injured, with blotches of blood on his body. But, the fire in his eyes is unmissable, as he appears to spring into action,reported ETimes. Also Read - Jawan Prevue on July 10: Shah Rukh Khan fans go crazy with new announcement on Atlee film [Read Tweets]

Jawan prevue

Needless to mention, the re-imagined avatar of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan has left social media users highly impressed. This fan-made fictional picture comes hours, before the eagerly-awaited Jawan prevue, is scheduled to unveil today, July 10 at 10:30 in the morning. Shah Rukh Khan has piqued our curiosity further by dropping the prevue announcement on social media, penning a cryptic caption that read “Main punya hoon ya paap hoon? Main bhi aap hon (Am I a virtue or a sin? I am also you). Also Read - Jawan, Gadar 2 and more top 10 movies that promise entertainment in second half of 2023

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Nayanthara AI picture

Directed by Atlee, and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. Not long ago, another AI-generated picture of Nayanthara was doing the rounds on the Internet which showed the actress wearing a pink blazer, sporting side-parted, soft, brunette curls. She sat at a table, a bunch of sunflowers kept in front of her. Although it was deemed that it was a still from Jawan, later on, it was reported that Nayanthara’s image was a trick of the AI.

Jawan release date

Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the antagonist, with a special cameo of Thalapathy Vijay. Jawan is slated to hit the big screens on September 7.