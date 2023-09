Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of Jawan right now. The movie is less than Rs 50 crore short of making Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask SRK session yesterday and he was asked about charity. Well, Shah Rukh Khan has an NGO called Meer Foundation which helps in societal betterment. And with the Meer Foundation, he conducted a special screening of the superstar's new movie Jawan for underprivileged individuals. Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan fans and friends, the superstar DOES NOT want to hear THIS one thing about his new movie

Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation conducts Jawan screening

Recently, the Non-governmental organisation showcased a special screening of Jawan for underprivileged individuals and thereby bringing some smiles to their faces. Watching a movie in theatres is a unique experience. And a movie as entertaining as Jawan has to be watched in theatres. The new movie was showcased in about 20 NGOs across the country. The NGO's official social media handle shared a video which captured glimpses of people who got a chance to watch the newly released movie starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and more celebs.

Watch the video of Meer Foundation about Jawan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meer Foundation (@meerfoundationofficial)

During the Ask SRK session, one of the fans also asked Shah Rukh Khan about charity now that Atlee-directed Jawan is also a blockbuster movie. The fan asked about the work involved in the Meer Foundation. Shah Rukh replied saying that they are moving in the right direction and are helping as many people to lead a happier life. However, the actor feels there's no need to talk about that. However, he gushed about asking his team to show Jawan to all NGOs this week all over. This idea was suggested by a fan of King Khan. And he was feeling happy about it.

Watch this entertainment news video of Jawan here:

Jawan box office collection

The Shah Rukh Khan movie is fast progressing to entering the Rs 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office. It has so far made Rs 953.97 crores. If we add Pathaan's collections of Rs 1055 crores, Shah Rukh Khan alone has brought Rs 2000 crores via his two films. Domestically, Jawan has reportedly done a business of Rs 532.93 crores, including all languages. It's day 17 right now. Jawan has about 7 days in hand to beat the record of Sunny Deol new movie Gadar 2, which is the fastest movie to make Rs 500 crores (Hindi). Jawan's Hindi collections are Rs 480.54 crores.